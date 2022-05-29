Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.54.

SPLK opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

