DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 76.4% in May

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 7.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 3.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

