Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. Digital China shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Digital China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

