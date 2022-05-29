Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st (NYSEARCA:ERY)

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSEARCA:ERY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 79.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $236,000.

