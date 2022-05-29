Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Short Interest Update

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.