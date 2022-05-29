Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 781,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.