DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
