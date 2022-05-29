DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

