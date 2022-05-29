DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

