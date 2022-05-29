E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.29 ($13.07).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.43) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.72) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.23 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.65 ($10.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,338,625 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.10. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.49).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

