Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0100 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $3,254.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00217357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006149 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,596,656 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

