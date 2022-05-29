EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Stake Trimmed by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in EJF Acquisition by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 211,573 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EJFA remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,539. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

