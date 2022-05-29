Ellen F. Harshman Sells 250 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE POST opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Post by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Post by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

