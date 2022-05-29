Elliott Investment Management L.P. Invests $165.68 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,682,000. Switch comprises approximately 1.5% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.46 and a beta of 0.71. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.