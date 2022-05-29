Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0222

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $4,891.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032513 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,383,873 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

