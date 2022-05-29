Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ELEZY remained flat at $$11.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,854. Endesa has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Get Endesa alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELEZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($23.94) to €22.60 ($24.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.