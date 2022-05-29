Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

