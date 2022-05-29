EOS Force (EOSC) 1-Day Volume Tops $304,369.00

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. EOS Force has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $304,369.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00275722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008222 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

