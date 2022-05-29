EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $17.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.35. The stock had a trading volume of 829,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,421. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.98 and a 200 day moving average of $432.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

