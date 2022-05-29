Epic Cash (EPIC) Hits Market Cap of $13.94 Million

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003271 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $48,548.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,734.67 or 0.99929595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,322,148 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

