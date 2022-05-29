Equalizer (EQZ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $113,289.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 396.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

