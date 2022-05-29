ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $422.48 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

