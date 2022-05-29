ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 86.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.