ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

