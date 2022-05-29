ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ares Management by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

