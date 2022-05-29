ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Bilibili stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.