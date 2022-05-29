ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

RHI stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

