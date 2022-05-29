ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 354 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.10.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

