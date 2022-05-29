ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

AudioCodes stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $726.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

