Etherland (ELAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,827.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Etherland has a market capitalization of $260,369.57 and approximately $4,827.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherland has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.84 or 0.99993555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Etherland Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Etherland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.