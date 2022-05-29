EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $2,719.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00193541 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 218.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,550,891,012 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

