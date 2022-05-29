EverRise (RISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.11 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $36.11 million and $81,950.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

