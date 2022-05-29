Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXHI remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Exlites Holdings International has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
About Exlites Holdings International
