Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.97. 2,678,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.17. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

