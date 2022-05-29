FCA Corp TX Buys Shares of 2,700 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in NICE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

