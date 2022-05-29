FCA Corp TX Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Unilever were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

