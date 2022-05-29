FCA Corp TX Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FCA Corp TX cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14,824.0% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 56,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

