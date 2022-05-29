FCA Corp TX Has $442,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Chevron stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day moving average is $142.98. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

