FCA Corp TX Makes New $224,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,075,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.