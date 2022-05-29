Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Cap Hits $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 542.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.75 or 0.34260696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00500133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.