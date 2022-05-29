Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,981. Femasys has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
