Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,981. Femasys has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

