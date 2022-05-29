Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

