First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to announce $23.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.10 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $92.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.35 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $98.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.18 on Thursday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.