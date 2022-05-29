First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

FMBH opened at $37.15 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $45.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

