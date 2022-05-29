First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.19 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.4800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.71.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

