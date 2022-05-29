First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 4,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,330. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

