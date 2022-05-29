First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Further Reading
