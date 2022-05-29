First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells $54,770.60 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MYFW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
About First Western Financial (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.