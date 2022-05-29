First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells $54,770.60 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MYFW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

