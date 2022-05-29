Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 97,760 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

