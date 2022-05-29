Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Flower One stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

