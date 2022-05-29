Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to announce $161.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.39 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $96.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $674.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.85 million to $725.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $802.02 million to $922.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 348,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,439. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.